Plane with 62 people aboard crashes in fiery wreck in Brazil’s Sao Paulo state

Firefighters confirmed that the plane fell in the city of Vinhedo, but did not offer more details

Published - August 09, 2024 11:35 pm IST - SAO PAULO

AP

A plane with 62 people aboard crashed in a fiery wreck in a residential area of a city in Brazil’s Sao Paulo state Friday (August 9, 2024), the airline said, but it was not immediately clear how many people were injured or killed.

The airline VoePass confirmed in a statement that a plane headed for Sao Paulo’s international airport Guarulhos crashed with 58 passengers and 4 crew members aboard. The statement didn’t say what caused the accident.

Firefighters confirmed that the plane fell in the city of Vinhedo, but did not offer more details. The firefighter corps was dispatching teams to the crash site.

Brazilian television network GloboNews showed footage of a large area on fire and smoke coming out of an apparent plane fuselage in a residential area full of houses. Additional footage on GloboNews showed a plane drifting downward vertically, spiraling as it fell.

At an event in southern Brazil, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva asked the crowd to stand and observe a minute of silence.

