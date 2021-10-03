International

Plane with 6 aboard crashes into vacant building near Milan

Firefighters work on the site of a plane crash, in San Donato Milanese suburb of Milan, Italy, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021.   | Photo Credit: AP

A small plane crashed on Sunday into a vacant, two-story office building in a Milan suburb, and an Italian news report said all six people aboard were killed.

LaPresse news agency quoted firefighters at the scene saying the pilot and all five passengers aboard were killed. No nationalities were immediately given.

Firefighters tweeted that no one other than those aboard were involved in the early afternoon crash near a subway station in San Donato Milanese, a small town near Milan. They said several cars in a nearby parking lot were set ablaze, but apparently the vehicles were unoccupied at the time.

Sky TG24 said the plane was flying between Milan's Linate airport and the Italian island of Sardinia.

Firefighters were extinguishing the flames of the now-charred building, which reportedly was under renovation.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 3, 2021 7:45:34 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/plane-with-6-aboard-crashes-into-vacant-building-near-milan/article36806743.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY