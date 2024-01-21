GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Plane that crashed in Afghanistan is not Indian, says Ministry

The Ministry of Civil Aviation said the plane that crashed in Afghanistan on Jan. 20 night is not an Indian carrier, as is being wrongly attributed by some sources

January 21, 2024 01:17 pm | Updated 01:52 pm IST - Kabul

The Hindu Bureau

A plane crashed in mountainous northeastern Afghanistan, a provincial government official said on January 21.

The aircraft crashed in Badakhshan Province, which borders China, Tajikistan and Pakistan but the exact site of the accident was unknown.

"The plane has crashed but the location is not known yet. We have sent teams but they have not arrived yet," Zabihullah Amiri, head of the provincial information department, told AFP, without giving further details.

"We were informed by local people in the morning."

The local police spokesperson said in a statement the crash had taken place overnight in a remote, mountainous region of Badakhshan in Afghanistan’s far north. He said there were no confirmed details on the type of plane, cause of the crash or casualties. According to reports, it was a Russian-registered aircraft.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said the plane that crashed in Afghanistan on January 20 night is not an Indian carrier, as is being wrongly attributed by some sources. It is a Moroccan registered small aircraft, the Ministry added.

The mighty Hindu Kush mountain range cuts through the province, which is home to Afghanistan's highest mountain, Mount Noshaq at 7,492 metres (24,580 feet) high.

(With reports from agencies)

