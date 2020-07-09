International
09 July 2020 13:25 IST
Comments
Watch | Pink ice found in Italy’s Alps
Updated: 09 July 2020 13:25 IST
A video on glacial ice turning pink in Italy's Alps
In Italy, parts of the Presena glacier now sport a pink colour. The phenomenon occurs during spring and summer in the mid latitudes and at the poles. Researchers say it is likely to be caused by an algae known as Ancylonema nordenskioeldii.
Why you should pay for news - know more
More In Environment Videos Multimedia International