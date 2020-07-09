International

Watch | Pink ice found in Italy’s Alps

The Hindu Net Desk 09 July 2020 13:25 IST
Updated: 09 July 2020 13:25 IST

A video on glacial ice turning pink in Italy's Alps

In Italy, parts of the Presena glacier now sport a pink colour. The phenomenon occurs during spring and summer in the mid latitudes and at the poles. Researchers say it is likely to be caused by an algae known as Ancylonema nordenskioeldii.

Why you should pay for news - know more

Comments
More In Environment Videos Multimedia International
environmental issues
environmental pollution
climate change