Watch | Pink ice found in Italy’s Alps

A video on glacial ice turning pink in Italy's Alps

In Italy, parts of the Presena glacier now sport a pink colour. The phenomenon occurs during spring and summer in the mid latitudes and at the poles. Researchers say it is likely to be caused by an algae known as Ancylonema nordenskioeldii.

