Philippines typhoon death toll rises to 375

Surigao City

20 December 2021 21:34 IST

People search for food, drinking water

The death toll from the strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year surged to 375 on Monday, as desperate survivors pleaded for urgent supplies of drinking water and food.

The Philippine Red Cross reported “complete carnage” in coastal areas after Super Typhoon Rai left homes, hospitals and schools “ripped to shreds”.

The storm tore off roofs, uprooted trees, toppled concrete power poles, smashed wooden houses to pieces, wiped out crops and flooded villages — sparking comparisons to the damage caused by Super Typhoon Haiyan in 2013.

At least 375 people were killed and 56 are missing in the latest disaster to hit the archipelago, with 500 more injured, the national police said.

More than 3,80,000 people fled their homes and beachfront resorts as Rai slammed into the country on Thursday.

“SOS” has been painted on a road in the tourist town of General Luna on Siargao Island as people struggled to find water and food.