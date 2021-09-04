Philippines to lift coronavirus travel ban on 10 countries including India

04 September 2021 11:32 IST

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is lifting a coronavirus ban on travellers from 10 countries including India, the United Arab Emirates and Indonesia, the presidential spokesperson said on Saturday.

The ban, introduced in April then expanded to more countries in July to prevent the spread of the more contagious Delta variant, will be lifted on Monday, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement.

Travellers from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka,Nepal, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia will have to spend 14 days in quarantine upon arrival, Roque said.

