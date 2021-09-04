International

Philippines to lift coronavirus travel ban on 10 countries including India

Philippine officials said a local transmission of the highly contagious delta variant of the COVID-19 virus has been detected in the country and announced Friday tighter quarantine restrictions in the capital and a weeklong ban on the entry of travelers from hard-hit Malaysia and Thailand.   | Photo Credit: AP

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is lifting a coronavirus ban on travellers from 10 countries including India, the United Arab Emirates and Indonesia, the presidential spokesperson said on Saturday.

The ban, introduced in April then expanded to more countries in July to prevent the spread of the more contagious Delta variant, will be lifted on Monday, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement.

Travellers from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka,Nepal, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia will have to spend 14 days in quarantine upon arrival, Roque said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 4, 2021 11:33:30 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/philippines-to-lift-coronavirus-travel-ban-on-10-countries-including-india/article36285381.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY