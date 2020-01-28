International

Philippines stops issuing visas on arrival to Chinese nationals on virus fears

“We are taking this proactive measure to slow down travel, and possibly help prevent the entry of the 2019-nCov,” Jaime Morente, the bureau's commissioner said in a statement.

The virus outbreak, which began in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in December, has infected more than 4,000 people in China and killed more than 100.

Cases have also been confirmed in Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Nepal and the United States.

Jan 28, 2020

