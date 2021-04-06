Philippines slams China over continued ‘incursion’

Manila

06 April 2021 03:32 IST

Manila warns of ‘unwanted hostilities’

Aides of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday criticised China for what they called territorial incursions by hundreds of its vessels, which his legal counsel warned could damage ties and lead to “unwanted hostilities”.

Mr. Duterte’s lawyer Salvador Panelo called the prolonged presence of boats an unwelcome stain on relations that risked “unwanted hostilities that both countries would rather not pursue”. “We can negotiate on matters of mutual concern and benefit, but make no mistake about it — our sovereignty is non-negotiable,” Mr. Panelo said.

Mr. Duterte’s spokesman Harry Roque echoed the view: “We will not give up even a single inch of our national territory or our exclusive economic zone (EEZ).”

Advertising

Advertising

The comments from the presidential palace are unusually strong given Mr. Duterte’s reluctance to confront Beijing, which he has sought to befriend.

Foreign Ministry also rejected China’s view that Whitsun Reef was a traditional fishing ground in its waters, and said it would send a diplomatic protest each day that China boats stayed there.