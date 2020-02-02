Philippines reports first coronavirus fatality, second confirmed infection

The Philippines on Sunday announced its first fatality from the new coronavirus outbreak, a Chinese male from Wuhan in China.
The Department of Health said there were now two confirmed cases of infections in the Philippines, including the 44-year-old Chinese who died on Feb. 1.
Over the course of the patient's admission, he developed severe pneumonia, it said.
