Philippines reports first coronavirus fatality, second confirmed infection

The Department of Health said there were now two confirmed cases of infections in the Philippines, including the 44-year-old Chinese who died on Feb. 1.

The Philippines on Sunday announced its first fatality from the new coronavirus outbreak, a Chinese male from Wuhan in China.

Over the course of the patient's admission, he developed severe pneumonia, it said.

