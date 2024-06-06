GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Philippines fishing boat explosion, fire kill six crew members while six others rescued

“One of the injured crewmen was in critical condition at a hospital in Cebu,” a coast guard official said.

Published - June 06, 2024 12:53 pm IST - MANILA (Philippines)

AP
In this photo provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, rescuers from the coast guard (orange shirts) carry a survivor of a vessel that caught fire at the vicinity waters off Naga City, Cebu, Philippines, on June 5, 2024.

In this photo provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, rescuers from the coast guard (orange shirts) carry a survivor of a vessel that caught fire at the vicinity waters off Naga City, Cebu, Philippines, on June 5, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

“At least six Filipino crew members of a fishing boat were killed when an explosion and a fire hit their vessel at sea off a central Philippine province, coast guard officials said on June 6,” adding six others were rescued.

“Surviving crew members, including the skipper of the F/B King Bryan, were still being treated at a hospital or were too traumatised to tell investigators what set off the explosion and fire onboard the vessel on June 5 about 8 km (5 miles) off Naga city in Cebu province,” coast guard officials said.

“One of the injured crewmen was in critical condition at a hospital in Cebu,” the coast guard said.

Video and pictures issued by the coast guard show flames and smoke billowing from the fishing boat as rescuers scanned the waters in the darkness. Crewmembers with burn injuries are carried to safety by coast guard personnel.

The wooden-hulled boat, which had bamboo outriggers, apparently developed engine trouble before an explosion and a fire engulfed the vessel, injuring crewmembers and forcing others to jump into the sea in panic. “A passing tugboat helped put out the blaze and a coast guard search and rescue operation was launched,” coast guard officials said.

Sea accidents are common in the Philippines archipelago because of frequent storms, poorly maintained boats, overcrowding and spotty enforcement of safety regulations.

In December 1987, an overcrowded ferry, the Dona Paz, sank after colliding with a fuel tanker, killing more than 4,300 people in the world’s worst peacetime sea disaster regarded by some as Asia's Titanic.

