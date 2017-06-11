International

Philippines’ Duterte not aware of U.S. support against Islamists in Marawi

In this June 1, 2017 photo, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte gestures during his speech at a swearing in ceremony of officials of various municipalities at the Malacanang presidential palace in Manila, Philippines.

In this June 1, 2017 photo, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte gestures during his speech at a swearing in ceremony of officials of various municipalities at the Malacanang presidential palace in Manila, Philippines.   | Photo Credit: AP

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said on Sunday he was not aware the U.S. government was providing assistance to government troops in its battle against Islamist militants in a southern city.

Mr. Duterte also said he “never approached America” for help. “I am not aware of that until they arrived,” Mr. Duterte told a media briefing when asked about U.S. support to fight the pro-Islamic State militants in Marawi City.

U.S. forces were providing the Philippines with technical assistance, but they had no “boots on the ground”, the Philippines military said on Saturday.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Apr 5, 2020 9:33:19 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/philippines-duterte-not-aware-of-us-support-against-islamists-in-marawi/article18959953.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY