Philippines’ Duterte confirms he will run for Vice-President

Manila

25 August 2021 22:39 IST

His popularity remains high despite pandemic struggles

Tough-talking Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has confirmed rumblings that he will run next year for Vice-President, in what critics say is an attempt at an end-run around Constitutional term limits.

Mr. Duterte, who is notorious for his vulgar rhetoric and crackdown on illegal drugs, which has killed thousands of mostly petty suspects, confirmed his intentions on Wednesday.

“I will run for Vice-President,” he said. “I’m worried about the drugs, insurgency. Well, number one is insurgency, then criminality, drugs.”

Advertising

Advertising

The Philippines has been struggling through the pandemic, with rising infections and death rates and a slow vaccination rollout, but Mr. Duterte’s popularity ratings have remained high.

Polls suggest that running Mr. Duterte in tandem with his daughter, Sara Duterte, currently the Mayor of Davao City, as the presidential candidate would be a strong pairing, said Manila-based political analyst Richard Heydarian.

“The campaign for Sara Duterte has more or less kicked off, it seems, almost irrespective of what Duterte’s position will be,” Mr. Heydarian said.