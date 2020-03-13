International

Philippines diplomat is first coronavirus case at UN HQ

A United Nations logo and flag at the UN headquarters in New York.

A United Nations logo and flag at the UN headquarters in New York.   | Photo Credit: ERIC THAYER

The Philippines has confirmed 52 cases of COVID-19 illness. There have been more than 1,600 cases in the United States.

A Philippine diplomat in New York has tested positive for the new coronavirus in the first recorded case at United Nations headquarters in the city, diplomatic sources said on Thursday.

The diplomat, who had last visited the UN on Monday, showed symptoms of flu the following day and saw a doctor.

"She got the call today that she tested positive for COVID-19," said a letter from the Philippines mission.

"As of today, the Philippine mission is in lockdown, and all personnel are instructed to self-quarantine," said the letter obtained by AFP.

The diplomat works at the UN General Assembly's Sixth Committee, which deals with legal matters.

About 3,000 people are employed at the towering riverfront UN headquarters. Numerous other diplomats from the 193 UN member countries come and go between their own missions in the area and the Manhattan UN complex.

The Philippines has confirmed 52 cases of COVID-19 illness. There have been more than 1,600 cases in the United States.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 13, 2020 9:06:33 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/philippines-diplomat-is-first-coronavirus-case-at-un-hq/article31056660.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY