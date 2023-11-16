ADVERTISEMENT

Philippines calls on China to remove illegal structures, cease reclamations in South China Sea

November 16, 2023 11:24 am | Updated 11:24 am IST - MANILA

The Department of Foreign Affairs said resupply missions to the Second Thomas Shoal located within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone are legitimate activities and it will not give prior notification to China.

Reuters

A Philippine supply boat sails near a Chinese Coast Guard ship during a resupply mission for Filipino troops stationed at a grounded warship in the South China Sea. (File photo used for representational purpose only.) | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Philippines' Foreign Ministry on November 16 called on China to remove illegal structures, cease reclamations and be accountable for environmental damage in the South China Sea.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that resupply missions to the Second Thomas Shoal located within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone (EEZ) are legitimate activities and it will not give prior notification to China.

The Philippines was responding to a statement by the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson regarding the Philippines' recent resupply mission.

"We are being asked to give prior notification each time we conduct a resupply mission to Ayungin Shoal. We will not do so. The resupply missions are legitimate activities within our EEZ, in accordance with international law," said Philippine Foreign Ministry spokesperson Teresita Daza.

The regular resupply missions support the Philippines' troops stationed in an intentionally grounded, dilapidated warship on Second Thomas Shoal, a hotly disputed atoll in the South China Sea that Manila calls Ayungin and is known as Renai Reef in China. China's embassy in Manila did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

