GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Philippine tanker carrying 1.4 mn litres of oil capsizes off Manila

The MT Terra Nova was heading for the central city of Iloilo when it capsized in Manila Bay, nearly 7 km off Limay municipality in Bataan province.

Updated - July 25, 2024 11:20 am IST

Published - July 25, 2024 11:10 am IST - Manila

AFP
This handout photo taken on July 25, 2024 and received from the Philippine Coast Guard shows the rescued crew members of the oil tanker MT Terra Nova receiving first aid aboard Coast Guard ship Melchora Aquino off Manila Bay.

This handout photo taken on July 25, 2024 and received from the Philippine Coast Guard shows the rescued crew members of the oil tanker MT Terra Nova receiving first aid aboard Coast Guard ship Melchora Aquino off Manila Bay. | Photo Credit: AFP

“Philippine-flagged tanker carrying 1.4 million litres of industrial fuel oil capsized and sank off Manila on July 25,” authorities said, as they raced to contain a spill.

The MT Terra Nova was heading for the central city of Iloilo when it capsized in Manila Bay, nearly seven kilometres (4.3 miles) off Limay municipality in Bataan province, near the capital, in the early hours.

The vessel went down as heavy rains fuelled by Typhoon Gaemi and the seasonal monsoon have lashed Manila and surrounding regions in recent days. An oil spill stretching several kilometres has been detected in the busy waterway.

"We are racing against time and we will try to do our best to contain it immediately and stop the fuel from leaking," Philippine Coast Guard spokesman Rear Admiral Armando Balilo said at a briefing.

Philippines fishing boat explosion, fire kill six crew members while six others rescued

He warned that if all the oil in the tanker were to leak, it would be the biggest spill in Philippine history. "There is a big danger that Manila will be affected, even the shoreline of Manila, if the fuel will leak, because it is within Manila Bay," Mr. Balilo said.

Thousands of fishermen and tour operators are dependent on the waters for their livelihoods. Transport Secretary Jaime Bautista said 16 of the 17 crew members had been rescued from the stricken vessel.

A search was under way for the missing crew member, but Bautista said strong winds and high waves were hampering response efforts. Four of the crew were receiving medical treatment.

A photo released by the coast guard showed the MT Terra Nova almost entirely submerged in rough seas.

Probe into the incident

“An oil slick stretching about 3.7 km was being carried by a “strong current” in an easterly, north-easterly direction,” the coast guard said in a report. Coast guard Commandant Admiral Ronnie Gavan said he ordered a probe into the incident. Marine environmental protection personnel have been mobilised to help contain the slick.

"It will definitely affect the marine environment," Mr. Balilo said, describing the amount of oil on the ship as "enormous".

One of the worst oil spills in the Philippines was in February 2023, when a tanker carrying 8,00,000 litres of industrial fuel oil sank off the central island of Mindoro.

Diesel fuel and thick oil from that vessel contaminated the waters and beaches along the coast of Oriental Mindoro province, devastating the fishing and tourism industries. The oil dispersed over hundreds of kilometres of waters famed for having some of the most diverse marine life in the world. Thousands of fishermen were ordered to stay ashore and swimming was banned.

In 2006, a tanker sank off the central island of Guimaras spilling tens of thousands of gallons of oil that destroyed a marine reserve, ruined local fishing grounds and covered stretches of coastline in black sludge.

Philippine ferry with 120 people onboard catches fire at sea, rescue underway

Related Topics

Philippines / maritime accident / World

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.