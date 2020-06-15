Philippine journalist critical of Duterte found guilty of libel

MANILA

15 June 2020 22:35 IST

Maria Ressa slams the campaign to stifle press freedom

Veteran Philippine journalist Maria Ressa, whose website has put President Rodrigo Duterte under tough scrutiny, was convicted of libel on Monday and faces up to six years in jail, in a ruling widely seen as a blow to media freedom.

Ms. Ressa, chief executive of Rappler (www.rappler.com) and a former CNN journalist, was charged with “cyber libel” over a 2012 article that linked a businessman to illegal activities.

After the verdict, Ms. Ressa vowed not be silenced and accused the judiciary of becoming complicit in a campaign to stifle press freedom in the Southeast Asian nation.

“We’re at the precipice, if we fall over we’re no longer a democracy,” she told reporters.

The decision fuelled concern over human rights in a country where Mr. Duterte’s war on drugs has left thousands dead and he recently renewed a threat to kill drug dealers, despite condemnation in a UN report. He is soon expected to sign an anti-terrorism law his opponents fear could target them, but which he says is needed to fight extremism.

To the shock of many, leading broadcaster ABS-CBN Corp, which had criticised Mr. Duterte, had to stop broadcasts last month after its licence expired.

In handing down the verdict against Ms. Ressa, 56, a dual U.S.-Filipino citizen, Judge Rainelda Estacio-Montesa said the exercise of a freedom “should and must be used with due regard to the freedom of others”.

Ms. Ressa faced up to six years in jail, the judge said.

Reynaldo Santos, a former Rappler researcher and writer, was also found guilty. Both were granted bail pending an appeal.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said Mr. Duterte supported freedom of speech and it was a previous administration that pushed for the “cyber libel” law. Mr. Duterte had never filed a libel case against a journalist, he added.

Human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, part of a legal team representing Ms. Ressa, called the conviction “an affront to the rule of law”.