Philippine envoy to China dies in quarantine

Jose Santiago Sta. Romana, 74, was a prominent former journalist and leading China expert who had spent decades in China, and had assumed his role as Ambassador in 2016.

The Philippine envoy to China passed away while in mandatory quarantine in a hotel in eastern China, both governments said on Tuesday.

He passed away on Monday, while in mandatory quarantine in a hotel in eastern Anhui province, where he had attended a dialogue along with visiting Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. He had been required to undergo quarantine until April 25 before returning to the Chinese capital, amid a current wave of COVID-19 cases across many cities in China and harsh lockdowns imposed in several areas, including Shanghai.

“It is with the inconsolable grief of the Secretary and the profoundest sadness that the Department of Foreign Affairs announces the demise of Philippine Ambassador to China, His Excellency Jose Santiago ‘Chito’ Sta. Romana,” the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs (DPA) said.

Neither side mentioned the cause of the death. The Chinese Foreign Ministry said it was “grieved by the loss of a good friend”.

Having first visited China in the early 1970s, Sta. Romana studied Mandarin in Beijing and subsequently led the China coverage for ABC News, for which he received many awards. His appointment later as Ambassador, the DPA said, reflected his deep knowledge of China and contribution to the relationship.