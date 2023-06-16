ADVERTISEMENT

Philip Green to be Australia's new envoy to India

June 16, 2023 10:22 am | Updated 10:22 am IST - New Delhi

Mr. Green, who was most recently Australia's ambassador to Germany, would succeed incumbent Barry O'Farrell

Australia’s Ambassador to Germany Philip Green. Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong on June 16 announced the appointment of Philip Green as Australia’s next High Commissioner to India. Photo: Twitter/@AusAmb_DE

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong on June 16 announced the appointment of Philip Green as Australia's next High Commissioner to India.

"The Australia-India relationship has never been closer. Australia and India share perspectives, challenges and a democratic heritage," Ms. Wong said, announcing Mr. Green's appointment.

"We are working together, through our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and as Quad partners, to promote a peaceful, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific region, where sovereignty is respected," the Foreign Minister said. 

Mr. Green has previously served as Australia's High Commissioner to Singapore, to South Africa, and to Kenya.

