Pervez Musharraf sentenced to death by Pakistan court for high treason

A three-judge Bench of a special court in Pakistan on December 17 handed down a death sentence to former Pakistan president Pervez Musharraf for high treason, reported Dawn.

The Lahore High Court on Monday issued a notice to the federal government on former Pakistan’s military ruler Pervez Musharraf’s plea urging it to stay the treason case trial before a special court in Islamabad, according to a media report on Monday.

Musharraf, who has been living in Dubai since March 2016, in his application has asked the High Court to declare the proceedings pending before the Special Court and all actions against him — from initiation of the high treason complaint to the appointment of the prosecutor and constitution of the trial court — as unconstitutional, the Dawn newspaper reported.

The three-member Special Court is expected to announce its verdict in the long-drawn high treason case on December 17, despite an earlier Islamabad High Court (IHC) order stopping the special court from issuing the verdict it had reserved in the case last month.

The IHC’s order had come on November 27 — a day before the special court was set to announce its verdict.

Musharraf is facing treason charges for suspending the Constitution and imposing emergency rule in 2007, a punishable offence for which he was indicted in 2014.

