ADVERTISEMENT

Peru's President survives impeachment bid

April 05, 2023 02:19 am | Updated 02:19 am IST - Lima

A majority of lawmakers voted against a motion to bring impeachment proceedings against President Dina Boluarte

AFP

Peru’s President Dina Boluarte. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Peru's President Dina Boluarte survived an impeachment bid Tuesday over a clampdown on protests in which dozens died following the ouster of her predecessor in December.

A majority of lawmakers voted against a motion to bring impeachment proceedings against Boluarte, Congress president Jose Williams announced.

The motion was brought with the backing of leftist MPs allied to her predecessor Pedro Castillo, himself impeached after he sought to dissolve Congress and rule by decree.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Boluarte was his vice president, and took the place of Castillo, who had served barely 17 months of his term.

His departure sparked violent protests against Boluarte that left more than 50 dead and hundreds injured.

On January 10, the prosecutor's office opened an investigation against Boluarte over the security force clampdown.

Sitting Peruvian presidents cannot be put on trial.

Castillo was the fifth Peruvian president since 2018 to be successfully impeached before the end of his term.

He is awaiting trial behind bars on charges of rebellion and conspiracy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Peru

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US