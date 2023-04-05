HamberMenu
Peru's President survives impeachment bid

A majority of lawmakers voted against a motion to bring impeachment proceedings against President Dina Boluarte

April 05, 2023 02:19 am | Updated 02:19 am IST - Lima

AFP
Peru’s President Dina Boluarte. File

Peru’s President Dina Boluarte. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Peru's President Dina Boluarte survived an impeachment bid Tuesday over a clampdown on protests in which dozens died following the ouster of her predecessor in December.

A majority of lawmakers voted against a motion to bring impeachment proceedings against Boluarte, Congress president Jose Williams announced.

The motion was brought with the backing of leftist MPs allied to her predecessor Pedro Castillo, himself impeached after he sought to dissolve Congress and rule by decree.

Boluarte was his vice president, and took the place of Castillo, who had served barely 17 months of his term.

His departure sparked violent protests against Boluarte that left more than 50 dead and hundreds injured.

On January 10, the prosecutor's office opened an investigation against Boluarte over the security force clampdown.

Sitting Peruvian presidents cannot be put on trial.

Castillo was the fifth Peruvian president since 2018 to be successfully impeached before the end of his term.

He is awaiting trial behind bars on charges of rebellion and conspiracy.

