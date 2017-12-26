International

Peru’s Fujimori asks for forgiveness, thanks Kucyznski for pardon

Protesters clash with police near Centerio hospital after Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski pardoned former President Alberto Fujimori in Lima, Peru, on Monday.

Protesters clash with police near Centerio hospital after Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski pardoned former President Alberto Fujimori in Lima, Peru, on Monday.

The remarks were Fujimori’s first explicit apology to the Andean country and came after two days of unrest since Mr. Kuczynski unexpectedly announced he had pardoned him.

Peru’s former authoritarian President Alberto Fujimori asked for forgiveness “from the bottom of my heart” to Peruvians he acknowledged having disappointed, and thanked President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski for granting him a pardon on Christmas Eve.

In a video posted on Facebook early on Tuesday, Fujimori, speaking from a hospital bed, promised that as a free man he would support Mr. Kuczynski’s call for the country's reconciliation.

The remarks were Fujimori's first explicit apology to the Andean country and came after two days of unrest since Mr. Kuczynski unexpectedly announced he had pardoned him. The pardon cleared Fujimori's previous convictions for graft and human rights crimes committed during his 1990-2000 rightwing government.

Late on Monday, Kuczynski appealed to Peruvians opposed to the pardon to “turn the page.”

