World

Peru registers first death in monkeypox patient

Test tubes labelled “Monkeypox virus positive and negative” are seen in this illustration. File | Photo Credit: Reuters
AFP Lima August 02, 2022 05:15 IST
Updated: August 02, 2022 02:01 IST

Peru on Monday recorded its first death of a monkeypox-infected person, with more than 300 cases reported in the country to date, a health official said.

The fatality was "a patient who came to hospital in a serious condition with monkeypox and their health weakened after abandoning treatment for HIV/Aids," according to Eduardo Farfan, director of the Dos de Mayo hospital in Lima.

Also read: Monkeypox is not COVID, but need to keep a watch, says top scientist

The man, 45, died "of sepsis" due to a weakened immune system, said Mr. Farfan.

He had been admitted to hospital with a severe monkeypox infection and "other comorbidities," said the director.

Mr. Farfan said his hospital was treating about eight or nine cases of monkeypox per day, on an outpatient basis.

According to the WHO, more than 18,000 monkeypox cases have been detected throughout the world outside Africa since the beginning of May, most of them in Europe.

