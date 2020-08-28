International

Peru economy set for 12% plunge in 2020, worst in three decades

Maria Antonieta Alva

Maria Antonieta Alva   | Photo Credit: AFP

Peru’s mining-driven economy, one of the hardest-hit by the coronavirus pandemic, is expected to contract 12% this year - its deepest plunge in three decades, the economy ministry said on Thursday.

The Andean country hasn’t taken such a hit since a 12.3% contraction in 1989, said Economy Minister Marţa Antonieta Alva.

Growth is expected to rebound 10% in 2021, however, on an increase in domestic consumption and public and private investment.

The world’s second-largest copper producer, which has recorded over 600,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, saw its economy tumble over 30% in the second quarter of the year, one the deepest falls in the world.

Alva predicted that the fiscal deficit will rise this year to 10.7% of gross domestic product (GDP), up sharply from a deficit of 1.6% in 2019.

“We cannot deny that the COVID crisis has severely impacted the economy, especially in the first half of the year,” Alva said to reporters at a virtual press conference.

“It is definitely one of the most complex crises due to the external and internal factors,” Alva added.

Peru imposed a strict quarantine in March as the coronavirus pandemic took hold, halting almost all production. Since May, however, the government launched a staggered reopening of its economy amid a fiscal stimulus equivalent to almost 20% of GDP, Alva said.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 28, 2020 4:20:12 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/peru-economy-set-for-12-plunge-in-2020-worst-in-three-decades/article32460862.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story