Powerful earthquake shakes southern Peru

AP May 26, 2022 18:37 IST

There are no immediate reports of damage or injury

A USGS map locates the epicentre of the earthquake that hit Peru on May 26, 2022. Photo: Screengrab/earthquake.usgs.gov

The U.S. Geological Survey said a magnitude 7.2 earthquake shook southern Peru on Thursday, though there were no immediate reports of damage or injury. The 7:02 a.m. (1202 GMT) quake was centred 13.1 kilometres (8.1 miles) east-southeast of Azangaro, but was fairly deep — 217.8 kilometres (135.3 miles) beneath the surface.



