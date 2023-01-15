Peru declares state of emergency in Lima over protests that killed 42 people

January 15, 2023 12:41 pm | Updated 12:41 pm IST - Lima

Peru’s government late on January 14 declared a state of emergency in the capital Lima and three other regions due to protests against President Dina Boluarte that have claimed at least 42 lives in recent weeks.

The measure, in force for 30 days, authorises the army to intervene to maintain order and suspends several constitutional rights such as freedom of movement and assembly, according to a decree published in the official gazette.

In addition to the capital, the state of emergency covers the regions of Cusco and Puno and the port of Callao, adjacent to Lima.

More than 100 roadblocks blocked traffic across Peru on Saturday, mainly in the south, which has been the epicenter of the protests, and also around Lima.

Authorities have, however, reopened Cusco international airport, which is vital to Peru’s tourism sector.

Why is Peru protesting?

The mass anti-government demonstrations first broke out in early December, after then-president Pedro Castillo was ousted from office for attempting to dissolve Congress and rule by decree, seeking to prevent an impeachment vote against him.

He had also called for reorganising the South American nation’s judiciary while facing multiple corruption probes by the prosecutor’s office. On this day, the leftist political neophyte and former schoolteacher was due to face his third Impeachment vote by the Opposition-led Congress.

Mr. Castillo’s supporters have marched and barricaded streets around the South American country demanding new elections and the removal of current leader Boluarte.

President Boluarte ‘will not resign’

President Boluarte, who is from the same left-wing party as Castillo, has insisted she will not step down.

“Some voices that have come from the violent and radical factions are asking for my resignation, provoking the population into chaos, disorder and destruction,” Ms. Boluarte said in an address on state TV Friday night.

“I will not resign. My commitment is with Peru.”

Ms. Boluarte lamented that the protests have at times turned violent, as at least 42 people have been killed in clashes with security forces, including a police officer burned alive in a vehicle. Hundreds more have been injured.

“I cannot stop reiterating my regret for the deaths of Peruvians in these protests,” she said. “I apologize for this situation.”

But she rejected the possibility of calling a constitutional assembly as demanded by protestors, pointing to the difficulties Peru’s neighbor Chile has had in drafting and approving a new constitution.

Peru has faced political instability in recent years, with Ms. Boluarte, 60, the sixth person to hold the presidency in five years.

Mr. Castillo, who was being investigated in several fraud cases during his tenure, has been remanded in custody for 18 months, charged with rebellion.