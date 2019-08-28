International

Peru, Colombia propose emergency Amazon summit as fires blaze

Smoke billows during a fire in an area of the Amazon rainforest near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil.

Smoke billows during a fire in an area of the Amazon rainforest near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil.   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

more-in

The summit’s aim would be to “establish a pact that would conserve, develop and sustainably use” the Amazon while also benefitting “the communities that live there.”

Peru and Colombia proposed on August 27 an emergency Amazon summit for countries in the region in order to coordinate a strategy to protect the vast rainforest currently blighted by numerous fires.

Peru President Martin Vizcarra and his Colombian counterpart Ivan Duque called for an urgent meeting on September 6 in Colombia to “join forces” in protecting the rainforest, they said in a statement on the margins of a bilateral summit in Pucallpa, in Peru’s northeast. “The Presidents recognize the necessity to join forces for the benefit of the protection and sustainable use of the Amazon region, which is one of the most important ecosystems for the planet’s resilience,” they said.

Wildfires rage in Brazil's Amazon forests, 83% rise from last year
 

The summit’s aim would be to “establish a pact that would conserve, develop and sustainably use” the Amazon while also benefitting “the communities that live there.”

No mention was made of which other countries would be invited but the location of the proposed meeting, in Leticia, is practically on the three-way border between Colombia, Peru and Brazil, suggesting the latter would surely be involved.

The statement made no mention of the Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization based in Brasilia that comprises eight countries — including Bolivia, Ecuador, Guyana, Surinam and Venezuela — involved in development in the Amazon basin.

Duque said the Amazon was “a lung that benefits the world in capturing greenhouse gases, water sources and the protection of biodiversity,” and its protection needs to be coordinated on a global scale.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics International
Colombia
Peru
Brazil
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 28, 2019 6:55:24 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/peru-colombia-propose-emergency-amazon-summit-as-fires-blaze/article29275831.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY