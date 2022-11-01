‘Permacrisis’: The Collins Dictionary word of the year and nine other words on the list

Collins said this year’s list of 10 words reflects the state of the world right now- and there’s not much good news

The new decade is just two years old and has seen already seen one unprecedented upheaval after another in the form of the continuing pandemic, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, extreme weather events, global inflation, energy shortages, and the rising cost of living and political crisis in the United Kingdom— to name a few.

This string of crises has manifested itself in a growing sense of uncertainty and instability or impending doom. This feeling is what is summed up by Collins Dictionary’s word of the year for 2022- ‘permacrisis’.

‘Permacrisis’ is a word that describes living in an age of continued upheaval; Collins defines the noun as ‘an extended period of instability and insecurity’. According to The Guardian, Collins chose permacrisis as the word of the year as it “sums up quite succinctly how truly awful 2022 has been for so many people”. It is the top word in the annual compilation of the 10 new or noteworthy words from the 18-billion word database monitored by Collins and from other sources like social media. Permacrisis is also one of six new words on the list added to CollinsDictionary.com.

Alex Beecroft, head of Collins Learning, told the BBC that language can act as a mirror to what is going on in society and the wider world, and that “this year has thrown up challenge after challenge”. He added: “Our list this year reflects the state of the world right now — not much good news…”

Here’s a list of the remaining words on the 2022 list:

Kyiv: The capital of Ukraine, situated on the Dnieper River. The inclusion of the word Kyiv signifies the determination and solidarity shown by the Ukrainian population amid the Russian invasion. Author and The Guardian’s literary editor, David Shariatmadari, wrote in the Collins blog post: “The invasion also meant that we all quickly learned the Ukrainian spelling and pronunciation of the city of Kyiv.”

Quiet Quitting: The practice of doing no more work than one is contractually obligated to do. While the phrase quiet quitting has been around for decades, it took social media and Gen Z content by storm as the pandemic contributed to changing perceptions of work-life balance.

The phrase essentially means that an employee performs the duties assigned to them and does not go above and beyond what their job description requires them to do. Quiet quitting can be motivated by a sense of muted rebellion or just seeking to achieve a work-life balance as burnout becomes more common and frequent. Gallup’s 2022 State of the Global Workplace Report shows that the stress experienced by the world’s workforce reached an all-time high in 2021.

Sportswashing: The promotion of sporting events to distract attention from a controversial activity, can be traced back to the analogy of whitewashing. The word ‘sportswashing’ becomes relevant as the Qatar FIFA World Cup is just around the corner, with the Gulf country’s authorities being accused of sportswashing its image while alleged human rights violations, mistreatment of migrant workers, and thwarting of the rights of LGBTQ+ communities continue.

Forbes notes that the phenomenon of sportswashing is not new, citing the example of Benito Mussolini hosting the 1934 FIFA World Cup to showcase the “merits of Fascist Italy”. Notably, it has long been seen as image control by authoritarian regimes— Adolf Hitler, too, hosted the 1936 Olympics.

Lawfare: ​​The strategic use of legal proceedings to intimidate or hinder an opponent. In a world where political polarisation is rising, motivated lawsuits, investigations, and the use of legal powers to silence political or other opponents have become more common. This has also been used against those who engage in non-violent protests against a regime’s alleged violations of human rights, free speech, or democratic values.

Warm bank: A heated building where people who cannot afford to heat their own homes may go. Warm banks have grown prominent as Russia’s invasion led to energy shocks in Ukraine as power systems came under attack. The spillover of sanctions on Moscow has also sent Europe’s energy bills skyrocketing.

VibeShift: A significant change in a prevailing cultural atmosphere or trend. This can be seen in the same context as quiet quitting. As the pandemic and linked mortalities as well as the lockdowns have brought along a sense of the fragility of life, author Shariatmadari writes in the Collins blog of a vibe shift “away from the culture that defined the world of work pre-pandemic: now people are less concerned with climbing the greasy pole, and more with quality of life”.

Splooting: The act of lying flat on the stomach with the legs stretched out. Animals like polar bears, cats, dogs and others have of late been captured in videos on social media lying in this way on cold surfaces to soothe themselves from unusually high temperatures. The Collins blog draws a metaphor from the ‘splooting’ of four-legged animals, saying it is something humans could do till the troubles of the permacrisis wear away.

Partygate: A political scandal over social gatherings held in defiance of public-health restrictions. The scandal dubbed ‘Partygate’ led to record low favourability and the eventual exit of former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson— he attended his own birthday party in June 2020 while pandemic restrictions were still in place. In a way, Partygate also triggered the current political crisis in the U.K., which has now appointed its third Prime Minister in a year.

The suffix ‘gate’ to describe political scandals became popular when secret recordings were unearthed from the Watergate hotel during Richard Nixon’s term as the United States president.

Carolean: Relating to King Charles III of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. As the second Elizabethan era ended this year with the death of Britain’s longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, at the age of 96, the word ‘Carolean’ signifies the age of the new monarch King Charles III, the late Queen’s son.