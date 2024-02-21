Pepe, Colombian kingpin Escobar’s hippo, makes waves at the Berlinale

February 21, 2024 08:28 am | Updated 08:28 am IST

The director of a new film conjuring the ghost of a hippopotamus owned by Colombian drug baron Pablo Escobar was shocked to learn how unpredictable and threatening the beasts can be.

Nelson Carlo de los Santos Arias, who made Pepe, one of the buzziest titles at this week’s 74th annual Berlin International Film Festival, or Berlinale, said filming the animals on location in Namibia and Colombia had been dicey for his crew.

“One time we didn’t know there were hippos there and then they almost took the boat that we were in and so we almost lost the camera,” the Dominican filmmaker said.

All the derring-do however landed the 39-year-old director a coveted slot at the Berlinale with one of 20 films in competition for the Golden Bear top prize.

ADVERTISEMENT

The docudrama imagines the inner life of Pepe, an African-born hippopotamus that belonged to the cocaine king’s private menagerie until the animal escaped and was shot in 2009 on the orders of state authorities. Through voice-overs, Pepe recounts his terrifying voyage from home across the Atlantic — “a river with only one shore” — and the bewildering experiences that led him to become the first hippo killed in the Americas.

After Escobar himself was gunned down by police in 1993, his ranch and collection of exotic animals, including hippos, were left to nature in an area of lush vegetation where they had no predators.

The hippo numbers exploded and authorities say there are now 160 of the beasts wandering freely around northwestern Colombia.

Arias filmed in villages where fishermen feared for their lives — and livelihoods — due to the intruders. “Their entire life is the Magdalena River,” he said. “So imagine this hippo appears in your swimming pool. Because that river is their swimming pool.”

The decision to shoot Pepe, as he was nicknamed in the media, proved controversial at the time despite the public safety concerns.

Hero and a ‘martyr’

Pepe became a kind of folk hero and a “martyr” while the hippos became part of the “political discourse” in Colombia, the filmmaker said.

Arias said he was intrigued by the complex issues the spirit of Pepe raised. “Because of this action of personification of an animal, we enter in the realm of fable,” he said, in a story spanning the legacy of colonialism as well as ecological threats.

“Some will say there is an invasion and that it will destroy the environment,” he said.

“But rivers are getting dry in Africa and hippos are dying, whereas in South America, there’s a lot of water. And that may be the destiny of a lot of people also, and beings and animals and plants.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT