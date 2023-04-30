ADVERTISEMENT

Shooting kills 2 people, injures 3rd victim in Seattle park

April 30, 2023 03:05 pm | Updated 03:05 pm IST - Seattle

Police responded to a report of a shooting at Cal Anderson Park around 10:30 p.m., the Seattle Police Department said in a statement

AP

Two people were killed in a shooting at Seattle’s Cal Anderson Park on April 29, 2023. Photo Credit: Seattle Police Department

Two men were killed and a third person was wounded during a shooting in a Seattle park on April 29 night, police said.

Police responded to a report of a shooting at Cal Anderson Park around 10:30 p.m., the Seattle Police Department said in a statement.

Officers found three men with gunshot wounds and provided first aid until Seattle Fire Department personnel arrived. One man succumbed to his injuries at the scene, police said.

Two other victims were transported from the park in the Capitol Hill neighbourhood to Harborview Medical Centre, where the second man died, police said.

The third shooting victim was listed in critical condition, police said.

Investigators were searching for a man who reportedly left the scene before officers arrived, police said.

