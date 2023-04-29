ADVERTISEMENT

Police: 5 people killed in Texas shooting

April 29, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - CLEVELAND, Texas

No further details about the shooting or the victims were immediately available.

AP

Five people were killed in a shooting at a home in southeast Texas late Friday night, authorities said.

Four people were pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting in Cleveland and the fifth died at a hospital, the San Jacinto County Sheriff's Office said early Saturday.

The shooting in the community about 45 miles (72 kilometers) northeast of Houston was reported around 10:30 p.m.

A rifle was used in the shooting and no arrests have been made, ABC News reported.

CONNECT WITH US