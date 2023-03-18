March 18, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - Miami Beach

A predawn shooting at a Columbus nightclub left two people dead and four wounded, Ohio authorities said. This comes on the heels of a shooting incident in Miami, where gunfire erupted in an area of Miami Beach crowded with people on spring break, killing one person, wounding another and sending dozens scrambling for safety, the Miami Beach police said.

In Ohio, officers responded shortly after 5 a.m. on March 18 to an after-hours club called Tha Plug on the city’s south side, emergency dispatchers said. One person died at the scene and another was dropped off at Nationwide Children’s Hospital and was later pronounced dead, dispatchers said.

Two other victims were taken to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and two more to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, authorities said. There was no immediate word on their conditions

The ages of the victims and other details weren’t immediately available. No arrests have been reported.

On Miami Beach, two males were shot on March 17 night, and one person was detained at the scene, the Miami Beach Police Department tweeted. It wasn't clear if the person being held was the shooter. Police also said three guns were recovered.

On Friday at 10:41 p.m., officers heard the sound of gunshots near 7 Street and Ocean Drive and found two males with gunshot wounds at 7 Street. Both males were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Unit.



The shooting happened on South Beach's Ocean Drive, which is closed to vehicle traffic along its busiest stretch as hundreds of people gather to celebrate spring break. One of the victims died at a hospital and the second person was listed in critical condition, police said. Their identities were not immediately released.

Dozens of people scrambled to get away from the gunfire, authorities said. Several blocks in the area were cordoned off with yellow crime scene tape.

No other information was immediately available.

The shooting is the second in as many years during spring break on South Beach. Last year, the city imposed a midnight curfew following two shootings also on Ocean Drive.

The year before that, there were about 1,000 arrests and dozens of guns confiscated during a rowdy spring break that led Miami Beach officials to take steps aimed at calming the situation.