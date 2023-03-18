HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Separate shootings at Miami Beach and Ohio nightclub leave at least 3 people dead

Police say one person was killed and a second wounded when gunfire erupted in an area of Miami Beach crowded with people on spring break

March 18, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - Miami Beach

AP
Two separate shooting incidents occurred Miami and Ohio on late March 17 evening.

Two separate shooting incidents occurred Miami and Ohio on late March 17 evening.

A predawn shooting at a Columbus nightclub left two people dead and four wounded, Ohio authorities said. This comes on the heels of a shooting incident in Miami, where gunfire erupted in an area of Miami Beach crowded with people on spring break, killing one person, wounding another and sending dozens scrambling for safety, the Miami Beach police said.

In Ohio, officers responded shortly after 5 a.m. on March 18 to an after-hours club called Tha Plug on the city’s south side, emergency dispatchers said. One person died at the scene and another was dropped off at Nationwide Children’s Hospital and was later pronounced dead, dispatchers said.

Two other victims were taken to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and two more to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, authorities said. There was no immediate word on their conditions

The ages of the victims and other details weren’t immediately available. No arrests have been reported.

On Miami Beach, two males were shot on March 17 night, and one person was detained at the scene, the Miami Beach Police Department tweeted. It wasn't clear if the person being held was the shooter. Police also said three guns were recovered.

The shooting happened on South Beach's Ocean Drive, which is closed to vehicle traffic along its busiest stretch as hundreds of people gather to celebrate spring break. One of the victims died at a hospital and the second person was listed in critical condition, police said. Their identities were not immediately released.

Dozens of people scrambled to get away from the gunfire, authorities said. Several blocks in the area were cordoned off with yellow crime scene tape.

No other information was immediately available.

The shooting is the second in as many years during spring break on South Beach. Last year, the city imposed a midnight curfew following two shootings also on Ocean Drive.

The year before that, there were about 1,000 arrests and dozens of guns confiscated during a rowdy spring break that led Miami Beach officials to take steps aimed at calming the situation.

Related Topics

USA / crime

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.