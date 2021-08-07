50 people held in Pakistan for attack on Hindu temple

Video grab showing people gather outside a Hindu temple that was set on fire by an angry mob.

More than 150 booked in connection with the incident

Pakistan’s law enforcement agencies on Saturday arrested over 50 people, including the main suspects, allegedly involved in an attack on a Hindu temple in a remote town of the country’s Punjab province, a day after the Supreme Court admonished the authorities for their failure to protect the shrine.

They also booked 150 people in connection with the attack on Wednesday.

A mob attacked the temple at Bhong city of Rahim Yar Khan district of the province, in protest against the release of an eight-year-old Hindu boy, who was arrested for allegedly urinating in a local seminary.

“More than 50 suspects have been arrested so far through analysis of video footages in a shameful ransacking incident at a temple in Rahim Yar Khan,” Punjab CM Usman Buzdar tweeted.

Restoration work

“We will make sure that no such incident happens (in the future). Besides, the restoration work of the temple has been under way in full speed,” he said.

District Police Officer (DPO) of Rahim Yar Khan Asad Sarfraz said that all “main suspects” have been arrested. An FIR has been registered under terrorism and other sections of the Pakistan Penal Code against over 150 people, he said.

Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Friday pulled up authorities for failing to stop the attack and ordered the arrest of the culprits, observing that the incident has tarnished the image of the country abroad.