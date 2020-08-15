International

Pentagon to set up UFO task force

The Pentagon logo. File

The Pentagon logo. File   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The Pentagon said on Friday that it was setting up a new task force under the U.S. Navy to investigate UFO sightings.

With the creation of the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force (UAPTF), the Defense Department hopes “to improve its understanding of, and gain insight into, the nature and origins of UAPs,” spokeswoman Susan Gough said. Rather than little green alien invaders, the U.S. military is actually concerned about “unidentified aerial phenomena” connected with its terrestrial adversaries. Washington is particularly concerned about China’s spying capabilities, using drones or other airborne means.

“The mission of the task force is to detect, analyze and catalog UAPs that could potentially pose a threat to U.S. national security,” Ms. Gough said.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 15, 2020 10:33:21 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/pentagon-to-set-up-ufo-task-force/article32364238.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story