Pentagon lists companies ‘backed’ by Chinese Army

The Pentagon has published a list of 20 Chinese companies it says are backed by the military, in the latest instance of a running tit-for-tat economic battle between Washington and Beijing.

Telecom giant Huawei — which has been dogged by allegations of stealing American trade secrets and aiding China’s espionage efforts — and video surveillance giant Hikvision are among the firms named in the list, according to Bloomberg.

“As the People’s Republic of China attempts to blur the lines between civil and military sectors, ‘knowing your supplier’ is critical,” said Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Rath Hoffman.

The list covers firms “owned by, controlled by, or affiliated with China’s government, military, or defence industry,” Mr. Hoffman said in a statement.

“We envision this list will be a useful tool for the U.S. Government, companies, investors, academic institutions, and likeminded partners to conduct due diligence with regard to partnerships with these entities,” he added.

U.S. President Donald Trump has pursued a bruising trade war with China, and warned last week of “complete decoupling” between the world’s top two economies despite both sides pledging to move forward on a trade deal.

China last month warned it would take “necessary measures” to protect Huawei and others after the U.S. announced restrictions on the tech giant’s purchases of semiconductor technology.