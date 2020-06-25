Pentagon lists companies ‘backed’ by Chinese Army

The Pentagon has published a list of 20 Chinese companies it says are backed by the military, in the latest instance of a running tit-for-tat economic battle between Washington and Beijing.
Telecom giant Huawei — which has been dogged by allegations of stealing American trade secrets and aiding China’s espionage efforts — and video surveillance giant Hikvision are among the firms named in the list, according to Bloomberg.
“As the People’s Republic of China attempts to blur the lines between civil and military sectors, ‘knowing your supplier’ is critical,” said Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Rath Hoffman.
The list covers firms “owned by, controlled by, or affiliated with China’s government, military, or defence industry,” Mr. Hoffman said in a statement.
“We envision this list will be a useful tool for the U.S. Government, companies, investors, academic institutions, and likeminded partners to conduct due diligence with regard to partnerships with these entities,” he added.
U.S. President Donald Trump has pursued a bruising trade war with China, and warned last week of “complete decoupling” between the world’s top two economies despite both sides pledging to move forward on a trade deal.
China last month warned it would take “necessary measures” to protect Huawei and others after the U.S. announced restrictions on the tech giant’s purchases of semiconductor technology.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath