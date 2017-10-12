International

Pentagon has no plans to boost size of nuclear arsenal

In this Aug. 8, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a briefing at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.   | Photo Credit: AP

The arsenal is far from being in the “perfect shape” that President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he wants to see under his watch.

The Pentagon has no current plans to increase the size of the U.S. nuclear arsenal.

In fact, it can barely sustain the existing force, which is decades old and is in some respects almost decrepit.

That is why the government is planning to spend hundreds of billions of dollars on a top-to-bottom “modernization,” or replacement of the three major categories of nuclear weapons — as well as their command and control systems — in coming decades.

Mr. Trump denied that he has called for a big increase in nuclear weapons. He said he thinks the U.S. already has enough.

