Pentagon chief warns Iran of ‘serious consequences’ if it attacks Israel

Published - October 01, 2024 12:55 pm IST

US to send a ‘few thousand’ additional troops to Middle East to boost security and defend Israel if needed, says Pentagon chief

Agencies

A man walks on building rubble at the site of an overnight Israeli airstrike on the Laylaki neighbourhood in Beirut’s southern suburbs on October 1, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

The U.S. is sending several additional Air Force fighter jet squadrons to the Middle East, beefing up what has already been an increased military presence there as the region teeters on the brink of all-out war. The additional forces would raise the total number of troops in the region to as many as 43,000.

Meanwhile, Israel already started a ground operation in southern Lebanon on Tuesday (October 1, 2024) and warned Lebanese residents not to travel by vehicle in the region. Lebanese militant group Hezbollah said it targeted Israeli troop movements in northern Israel after Israel announced the start of a “limited” cross-border ground operation on Tuesday (October 1, 2024).

Also watch: Israel starts ground operations in Lebanon

The increased presence will involve multiple fighter jet and attack aircraft squadrons, Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh told reporters. U.S. officials said the total includes small numbers of other troops to augment the presence as well.

Hezbollah important pillar of security in West Asia: Iran envoy at condolence meet for Hassan Nasrallah

This follows recent strikes in Lebanon and the assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, a significant escalation in the war in the Middle East, this time between Israel and Hezbollah.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin spoke with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Monday (September 30, 2024), the Department of Defense said.

“They agreed on the necessity of dismantling attack infrastructure along the border to ensure that Lebanese Hezbollah cannot conduct October 7-style attacks on Israel’s northern communities,” the department said in a statement.

Mr. Austin reaffirmed that a diplomatic resolution is required to ensure that civilians can return safely to their homes on both sides of the border, according to the department.

