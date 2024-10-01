Pentagon chief warns Iran of ‘serious consequences’ if it attacks Israel

The U.S. is sending several additional Air Force fighter jet squadrons to the Middle East, beefing up what has already been an increased military presence there as the region teeters on the brink of all-out war. The additional forces would raise the total number of troops in the region to as many as 43,000.

Meanwhile, Israel already started a ground operation in southern Lebanon on Tuesday (October 1, 2024) and warned Lebanese residents not to travel by vehicle in the region. Lebanese militant group Hezbollah said it targeted Israeli troop movements in northern Israel after Israel announced the start of a “limited” cross-border ground operation on Tuesday (October 1, 2024).

The increased presence will involve multiple fighter jet and attack aircraft squadrons, Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh told reporters. U.S. officials said the total includes small numbers of other troops to augment the presence as well.

This follows recent strikes in Lebanon and the assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, a significant escalation in the war in the Middle East, this time between Israel and Hezbollah.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin spoke with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Monday (September 30, 2024), the Department of Defense said.

“They agreed on the necessity of dismantling attack infrastructure along the border to ensure that Lebanese Hezbollah cannot conduct October 7-style attacks on Israel’s northern communities,” the department said in a statement.

Mr. Austin reaffirmed that a diplomatic resolution is required to ensure that civilians can return safely to their homes on both sides of the border, according to the department.

