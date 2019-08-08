International

Pentagon chief in Mongolia to strengthen military bonds

U.S. Secretary for Defense Mark Esper.

U.S. Secretary for Defense Mark Esper.   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

more-in

The head of the U.S. Defense Department is visiting Mongolia to strengthen the military bonds between the U.S. and the landlocked democracy sandwiched between Russia and China.

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper’s 24-hour stop in Mongolia on Thursday comes as Mr. Esper spends a week traveling across the Asia Pacific. For the U.S., countering China’s aggressive and destabilizing activities in the region is a top administration priority.

Mr. Esper says he has no specific goals for the visit involving how the Pentagon can expand its military cooperation with Mongolia. Instead, he says he wants to build stronger relationships at senior defense levels.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics International
defence
Mongolia
USA
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 8, 2019 11:22:08 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/pentagon-chief-in-mongolia-to-strengthen-military-bonds/article28880692.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY