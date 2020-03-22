International

Pence says he and his wife will be tested for coronavirus

Vice President Mike Pence.

Vice President Mike Pence.   | Photo Credit: AP

Mr. Pence’s comments came a day after his spokesperson said a staff from his team was tested positive for the deadly disease. However, the infected staff was never in direct contact with either Mr. Pence or President Donald Trump.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Saturday said he and Second Lady Karen Pence will be tested for the coronavirus.

Mr. Pence’s comments came a day after his spokesperson said a staff from his team was tested positive for the deadly disease. However, the infected staff was never in direct contact with either Mr. Pence or President Donald Trump.

“While the White House doctor has indicated that he has no reason to believe that I was exposed and no need to be tested, given the unique position that I have as vice president and as the leader of the White House coronavirus task force, both I and my wife will be tested for the coronavirus later this afternoon,” Mr. Pence told reporters at a White House news conference.

The name of the infected staffer has not been released. Mr. Pence said he was doing well.

“I am pleased to report that he is doing well,” the U.S. Vice President said, adding the staffer exhibited “mild cold-like symptoms” and had not worked at the White House since Monday.

Mr. Trump had taken the coronavirus test last week. The result was negative.

In the wake of the coronavirus, the White House has made stringent provisions for those entering the complex.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 22, 2020 9:16:43 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/pence-says-he-and-his-wife-will-be-tested-for-coronavirus/article31133533.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY