Pelosi says House to vote on a resolution to limit Trump’s military actions regarding Iran

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the House will introduce and vote on a war powers resolution this week to limit U.S. President Donald Trump's military actions regarding Iran.
“This resolution is similar to the resolution introduced by Senator Tim Kaine in the Senate,” Ms. Pelosi said in a statement late on Sunday.
“It reasserts Congress's long-established oversight responsibilities by mandating that if no further Congressional action is taken, the Administration's military hostilities with regard to Iran cease within 30 days.”
