Pelosi says Capitol probe to go on despite GOP’s boycott plans

Republican leader slams her for rejection of 2 party nominees

Unfazed by Republican threats of a boycott, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi declared that a congressional committee investigating the January 6 Capitol insurrection will take on its “deadly serious” work whether Republicans participate or not.

The Republicans’ House leader, Kevin McCarthy, called the committee a “sham process” and suggested that GOP lawmakers who take part could face consequences. Mr. McCarthy said Ms. Pelosi’s rejection of two of the Republicans he had attempted to appoint was an “egregious abuse of power.”

The escalating tension between the two parties is emblematic of the partisan anger that has only worsened on Capitol Hill since former President Donald Trump’s supporters laid siege to the Capitol. With most Republicans still loyal to Mr. Trump, and many downplaying the severity of the violent attack, there is little bipartisan unity to be found.

“It is my responsibility as the speaker of the House to make sure we get to the truth of this, and we will not let their antics stand in the way of that,” Ms. Pelosi said.