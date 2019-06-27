‘Peace ambassadors’ ease water conflicts in Kenya

Outside a small, secluded house in Maweni village, a group of about 150 farmers sat together in the sweltering heat to talk about a topic giving them all sleepless nights: water.

Martin Muasya, one of the farmers, spoke about a physical fight he had with a neighbour four years ago, when they both thought each was stealing water from the other.

“I not only broke my jerry can, but we also held a grudge for almost a year, with each blocking the way so that one could not trespass on the other’s farm in search of water,” he said.

Across Kenya’s arid and semi-arid regions, communities face intensifying water shortages, as growing populations draw water from sources already depleted by climate change-linked drought.

The stress of competing for water can lead to conflict that ranges from neighbours trading punches to attacks between rival tribes that leave dozens of Kenyans dead each year.

That is why the farmers in Tharaka Nithi County in central Kenya had gathered to hear “ambassador of peace” Tabitha Kaburi explain how to conserve water and, hopefully, stop the fighting.

Kaburi is part of a project run by the non-profit Strategies for Agro-Pastoralists’ Development Kenya (SAPAD Kenya).

It teaches volunteers, dubbed “ambassadors of peace”, about sustainable farming and conflict resolution, then sends them out to take those lessons into rural communities.

The idea is that the volunteers show farmers how to do more with less water, removing the need to fight over the dwindling resource, explained SAPAD executive director Zaverio Chabari.

The volunteers also advise communities on how to diffuse tensions — for example, by reporting suspected water theft to the area chief instead of confronting perpetrators themselves.

“Water shortages are a jeopardy in the region, but if the communities are well informed, the threat can slowly be curbed and lead to peaceful communities,” said Mr. Chabari.