GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Passenger arrested at Australian airport after leaving parked airliner through emergency exit

Melbourne Airport said the man was detained by aircrew and ground staff before police arrested him

Published - August 22, 2024 11:10 am IST - MELBOURNE

AP
A Jetstar plane arrives at Melbourne Airport in Melbourne, Australia. Image for representational purposes only.

A Jetstar plane arrives at Melbourne Airport in Melbourne, Australia. Image for representational purposes only. | Photo Credit: AP

A passenger was arrested at an Australian airport after he left a stationary airliner through an emergency exit, walked along a wing, and then climbed down a jet engine to the tarmac on Thursday (August 22, 2024), officials said.

Jetstar Flight JQ507 had arrived at Melbourne Airport from Sydney and had parked at a terminal gate when the man left the plane by the right-side exit, officials said.

Opening the exit automatically deployed a slide from the back of the wing at the fuselage to the ground, a Jetstar statement said. But the man instead walked along the wing and climbed down one of the Airbus A320’s two engines, an official said.

Passenger Audrey Varghese said passengers screamed and shrieked as the man began “erratic” behavior shortly before he opened the hatch.

“The man was exhibiting some quite strange behaviour,” Mr. Varghese told Melbourne Radio 3AW.

“As soon as the plane started coming to a stop, he immediately got up and charged to where the emergency exit row is,” Mr. Varghese added.

Australian Federal Police officers had been alerted by Jetstar staff and arrested the man for “alleged aggressive behavior and breaching aircraft safety protocols,” a police statement said.

He was assessed by paramedics and taken to a hospital where he remains for further assessment, the police statement said.

Police were continuing to investigate and charges were likely to be laid at a later date, they said.

Melbourne Airport said the man was detained by aircrew and ground staff before police arrested him.

“Melbourne Airport is proud of the exceptional response from ground crew, which meant there was no immediate danger to other passengers or airport staff,” an airport statement said.

Related Topics

Australia

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.