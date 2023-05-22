Pasang Dawa summits Mt. Everest for record 27 times, ties with Kami

May 22, 2023 03:16 pm | Updated 03:34 pm IST - Kathmandu

Pasang Dawa Sherpa on May 22 scaled Mt. Everest for the 27th time, equalising a world record for the highest number of ascents set earlier by Kami Rita Sherpa.

On May 22, the 46-year-old mountaineer stood atop Mt. Everest for the 27th time at 8.25 a.m. today, Mr. awa Gyaljen Sherpa, the Executive Director of Imagine Nepal Treks which organised the expedition, told PTI.

Mr. Dawa has become the second person in the world to climb the 8,848.86 metres-high peak 27 times, he said.

The mountaineer, born in Pangboche near the Everest region, first summitted the Everest in 1998.

Mr. Dawa has made it to the top of the world's highest summit twice this spring.

Earlier, he summitted the Everest 26th time on May 14.

Meanwhile, Mr. Rita, who climbed Everest 27 times earlier, setting a world record, is also preparing to climb Everest for the 28th time, according to Thaneshwor Guragain of the Seven Summit Trek.

Mr. Rita is waiting for a favourable time to scale Everest for the second time this season, to set another world record beating his own and Mr. Dawa’s records.

Earlier, Mr. Rita, 53, had stood atop Everest on May 17 for the 27th time.

The two veteran Sherpa climbers are competing with each other to set the world record in ascending the peak.

This spring, 478 climbers have received permission to climb Everest.

