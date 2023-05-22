HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pasang Dawa summits Mt. Everest for record 27 times, ties with Kami

Meanwhile, Kami Rita Sherpa, who climbed Mt. Everest 27 times before Pasang Dawa, is also preparing to climb Everest for the 28th time

May 22, 2023 03:16 pm | Updated 03:16 pm IST - Kathmandu

PTI
Pasang Dawa Sherpa as he ascents Mt. Everest for the 27th time equalising a world record for the highest number of ascents set earlier by Kami Rita Sherpa. Photo: Twitter/@EverestChron

Pasang Dawa Sherpa as he ascents Mt. Everest for the 27th time equalising a world record for the highest number of ascents set earlier by Kami Rita Sherpa. Photo: Twitter/@EverestChron

Pasang Dawa Sherpa on May 22 scaled Mt. Everest for the 27th time, equalising a world record for the highest number of ascents set earlier by Kami Rita Sherpa.

On May 22, the 46-year-old mountaineer stood atop Mt. Everest for the 27th time at 8.25 a.m. today, Mr. awa Gyaljen Sherpa, the Executive Director of Imagine Nepal Treks which organised the expedition, told PTI.

Mr. Dawa has become the second person in the world to climb the 8,848.86 metres-high peak 27 times, he said.

Watch | Mount Everest is officially a little higher

The mountaineer, born in Pangboche near the Everest region, first summitted the Everest in 1998.

Mr. Dawa has made it to the top of the world's highest summit twice this spring.

Earlier, he summitted the Everest 26th time on May 14.

Meanwhile, Mr. Rita, who climbed Everest 27 times earlier, setting a world record, is also preparing to climb Everest for the 28th time, according to Thaneshwor Guragain of the Seven Summit Trek.

Mr. Rita is waiting for a favourable time to scale Everest for the second time this season, to set another world record beating his own and Mr. Dawa’s records.

Also Read | Everest expedition

Earlier, Mr. Rita, 53, had stood atop Everest on May 17 for the 27th time.

The two veteran Sherpa climbers are competing with each other to set the world record in ascending the peak.

This spring, 478 climbers have received permission to climb Everest.

Related Topics

mountains / accomplishment / Nepal / climbing

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.