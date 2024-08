Parvathaneni Harish, currently India’s ambassador to Germany, has been appointed as the next Ambassador/ Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations at New York, said a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday (August 14).

Mr. Harish is expected to take up the assignment shortly.