Party leaders in U.K. kick off general election year

January 05, 2024 07:19 am | Updated 07:19 am IST

U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on January 4 he had pencilled in later this year for a general election, as he and his main political rival to be Britain’s next leader effectively kicked off campaigning.

Mr. Sunak and Opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer both made their first public appearances of 2024, Mr. Sunak travelling to Mansfield and Mr. Starmer to Bristol, in the West Country.

Mr. Sunak’s ruling Conservative party has been in power for 14 years but is widely expected to lose the vote, which must be held before the end of January 2025.

“I’ve got lots to get on with and I’m determined to keep delivering for British people,” said Mr. Sunak

Mr. Starmer told voters that the poll would be a choice between “14 years of decline” and “a decade of national renewal”.

“This is your year. The chance, finally, to turn the page,” Mr. Starmer said.

