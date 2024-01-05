GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Party leaders in U.K. kick off general election year

Mr. Sunak’s ruling Conservative party has been in power for 14 years but is widely expected to lose the vote, which must be held before the end of January 2025

January 05, 2024 07:19 am | Updated 07:19 am IST

AFP
Keir Starmer gives a thumbs up as he leaves having delivered a speech at the National Composites Centre, Bristol.

Keir Starmer gives a thumbs up as he leaves having delivered a speech at the National Composites Centre, Bristol. | Photo Credit: AFP

U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on January 4 he had pencilled in later this year for a general election, as he and his main political rival to be Britain’s next leader effectively kicked off campaigning.

Mr. Sunak and Opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer both made their first public appearances of 2024, Mr. Sunak travelling to Mansfield and Mr. Starmer to Bristol, in the West Country.

Mr. Sunak’s ruling Conservative party has been in power for 14 years but is widely expected to lose the vote, which must be held before the end of January 2025.

“I’ve got lots to get on with and I’m determined to keep delivering for British people,” said Mr. Sunak

Mr. Starmer told voters that the poll would be a choice between “14 years of decline” and “a decade of national renewal”.

“This is your year. The chance, finally, to turn the page,” Mr. Starmer said.

